Panthers at Bruins

Panthers at Bruins
PANTHERS (48-24-5) at BRUINS (45-17-15)

3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk -- Jesper Boqvist -- Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)

Status report

Marchand did not participate in practice Friday because of maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Maroon, a forward, took Marchand’s place on the second line during practice but is not expected to make his Bruins debut until next week. … Brazeau, a forward, is week to week after leaving in the first period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

