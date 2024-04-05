Panthers at Bruins

PANTHERS (48-24-5) at BRUINS (45-17-15)
3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk -- Jesper Boqvist -- Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk -- Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)
Status report
Marchand did not participate in practice Friday because of maintenance, but is expected to play. ... Maroon, a forward, took Marchand’s place on the second line during practice but is not expected to make his Bruins debut until next week. … Brazeau, a forward, is week to week after leaving in the first period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.