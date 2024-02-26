 Kadri making rookie linemates feel at home with Flames 

EDMONTON -- Nazem Kadri has found a home with the Calgary Flames, and he’s helping his two rookie linemates do the same.
The 33-year-old forward leads Calgary in scoring with 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 58 games and has been a positive influence on forwards Connor Zary, 22, and Martin Pospisil, 24.
Kadri scored the opening goal for the Flames in a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. He has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past three games. Pospisil also scored on a setup from Zary, who had two assists in the win.
“He’s so skilled and plays so well and he demands the puck through the middle and that’s made it easy for me to come in and know where he is and where he wants the puck,” Zary said. “(Chemistry) didn’t happen right from the first shift, but over the first couple of weeks, it’s gotten better, and we just kept building on that. He’s obviously having a really good year and he’s been really good for me and Pospisil, and it’s been great so far.”