 Kadri making rookie linemates feel at home with Flames 

Kadri signed a seven-year, $49-million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary on Aug. 18, 2022, coming off a career season with the Colorado Avalanche. He had 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games for Colorado in 2021-22 and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 playoff games, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

In his first season with Calgary, Kadri had 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games.

“Just being able to get acclimated, figuring out your living situation and taking care of your family, I think you push all that stress aside in your second year you have everything figured out and know the city a little better,” Kadri said. “The guys have been great and I’m definitely feeling right at home.”

Kadri has been the driving force for the Flames this season and is pulling his linemates along for the ride. Zary has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games since becoming a regular in the lineup two weeks into the season. He was selected by Calgary in the first round (No. 24) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Pospisil has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 42 games and was selected by Calgary in the fourth round (No. 105) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“One thing with Naz, he’s been consistent with who he is,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “He’s been known to be an agitator and a worker and that’s what we’ve gotten from him this year. I think he’s taken it to another level because the guys he’s playing with, he feels a sense of responsibility in helping to bring them along. He puts a little more pressure on himself to make sure he’s at the right place to show his linemates how he has to be each night, so he’s been really good for us that way.”