Helenius enters 2024 Draft eyeing jump to NHL

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on Jukurit forward Konsta Helenius.

Konsta Helenius split last season between Jukurit in Liiga, the top league in his native Finland, and the junior league.

He set his sights a bit higher this season.

"Before the season, I went [over] with my dad my goals for the season and we both were on the same page that I'm going to play at the men's Worlds," Helenius said. "That sounds crazy, but it's true. So I really thought that I'm going to play a full season in Liiga."

Helenius exceeded his own lofty expectations, finishing with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games for Jukurit. The center, who turned 18 on May 11, more than a month after his season ended, had the fourth-most points by an under-18 player in Liiga history, behind center Aleksander Barkov (48 points, 2012-13), now of the Florida Panthers; current San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund (40 points, 2009-10); and forward Kaapo Kakko (38 points, 2018-19), now with the New York Rangers. Helenius also was second for Jukurit with six points (two goals, four assists) in six Liiga playoff games.

He capped his season with one assist in four games for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

That success has him aiming even higher for next season: playing in the NHL.

"I played against NHL guys. Of course it gives me confidence because I think I did a great job against them," Helenius said. "I think I'm very close to the NHL."