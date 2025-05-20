Finland building chemistry at World Championship ahead of 2026 Olympics

STOCKHOLM -- Juuse Saros is hoping lessons learned on the ice at the 4 Nations Face-Off and bonding off it at the 2025 IIHF World Championship can help bolster Finland's chances at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics next February.

Chemistry, the Nashville Predators goalie admits, will be key.

"You try to spend as much time off the ice with the group," Saros said from the Worlds on Wednesday. "I think that's where it all starts off. If you have a few same guys that are in that tournament, you want to showcase for that, too. Obviously, it's an honor and you always want to give your best try and work your [butt] off for your country.

"I think that's always the staple of our game."

Saros, who had a 3.96 goals-against average and .870 save percentage in two games (one start), backstopped Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Finland finished with one win, a 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden, in three games at the best-on-best event.

The tournament was a lesson he feels his side can learn from looking ahead to when the NHL returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

"Those games, the tempo of the game was super high," Saros said. "It's first-line NHL guys on the ice at all times. The speed and the skill is something else. You can't compare it. Maybe NHL playoffs is something close you can compare it to."

Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen is hoping his side can take further lessons from the World Championship.

Finland, which won 2-1 in a shootout against Canada on Monday, is third in Group A with five wins, including three in regulation, with one game remaining in the seven-game preliminary round. The medal round begins May 22, with the gold-medal game set for May 25.

"Of course it's good, but it's still different," Teravainen said. "It's bigger ice here now and not all the NHL players are here. It's still good to get some chemistry. It's good. I didn't know many of these guys before, so I'm getting to know them better every day. They're a good group of guys. It's always fun to play for your country so it's always awesome."