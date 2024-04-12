Chytil practices with Rangers, no timetable for return

Filip Chytil practiced with the New York Rangers on Friday, but there is no timetable for the forward to return from an upper-body injury.

"He looks great and it's great to have him back out there," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "He looks like he had a lot of fun out there today and it was nice to have him back. … There's no timetable on this, he's been out for an extended period of time."

The forward previously had been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season two days after he fell and was helped off the ice during an optional morning skate before New York's 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 26.

Chytil practiced with the Rangers on Jan. 25 in a noncontact jersey, the first time he had skated with the team since he was injured against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2. He had returned to New York from his native Czech Republic earlier that week after going home in late December to continue his rehab and training, with the Rangers calling it a reset.

"[He has been out] a good chunk of the season, and so he's at a point where he's been training and he's now back and able to come back and join us, and like I said, he looks good out there, so there's no timetable on 'Fil' at all," Laviolette said. "We're not going to rush him back. Whenever he feels and the eyes on him feel and the powers that be feel that he's in a good spot, that's a different story. But right now there's absolutely no timetable."

Chytil took part in full-contract drills Friday. The 24-year-old has six assists in 10 games this season.

"Without having any idea of when [Chytil's return to the lineup] might be at all, the fact that he's back, he's a very good player for us and it gives us I think more depth and more options," Laviolette said. "You're talking about one of our top-rated players with the possibility of coming back at some point."

Selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 21) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Chytil has 144 points (64 goals, 80 assists) in 337 regular-season games and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Rangers (53-23-4) are first in the Metropolitan Division, three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, and have a one-point lead on the Dallas Stars in the race for the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the most points in NHL standings. They host the New York Islanders on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS) and have two games remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin April 20.

"He has not been on the ice with us and we want to make sure that he's fit and ready to play and ready to have a positive impact in the game," Laviolette said. "The fact that he's back doesn't necessarily mean he's ready for a game."