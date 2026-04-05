Malkin reaches ‘amazing number,’ passes 1,400 career points with Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin is transparent.

The 39-year-old forward would like to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins beyond this season, the last on a four-year, $24.4 million contract signed July 12, 2022. He repeatedly said so since training camp.

His performance Saturday didn’t hinder his chances; he had three goals and an assist in a 9-4 win against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena.

“Every goal helps me to (a) contract,” Malkin said. “Trust me.”

In the process, Malkin reached 1,403 points (532 goals, 871 assists) to become the 23rd in League history to reach 1,400. Pittsburgh teammate Sidney Crosby (1,756) and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (1,684) are the only active players with more.

“It’s an amazing number, for sure. For one team, it's huge," Malkin said. “I love to play here. I love to play with Sid, (Kris Letang) and (Erik Karlsson). We have a great team right now, you know?

“I don't want to stop, and I want the next milestone to be (1,500).”