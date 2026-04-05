Malkin reaches ‘amazing number,’ passes 1,400 career points with Penguins

39-year-old forward says ‘I don’t want to stop’ after hat trick, assist in win against Panthers

Evegni Malkin hats

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin is transparent.

The 39-year-old forward would like to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins beyond this season, the last on a four-year, $24.4 million contract signed July 12, 2022. He repeatedly said so since training camp.

His performance Saturday didn’t hinder his chances; he had three goals and an assist in a 9-4 win against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena.

“Every goal helps me to (a) contract,” Malkin said. “Trust me.”

In the process, Malkin reached 1,403 points (532 goals, 871 assists) to become the 23rd in League history to reach 1,400. Pittsburgh teammate Sidney Crosby (1,756) and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (1,684) are the only active players with more.

“It’s an amazing number, for sure. For one team, it's huge," Malkin said. “I love to play here. I love to play with Sid, (Kris Letang) and (Erik Karlsson). We have a great team right now, you know?

“I don't want to stop, and I want the next milestone to be (1,500).”

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In his 20th season, Malkin has 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in 53 games, including 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past seven. He’s on track to average at least a point per game for the 16th time and first since 2022-23 (83 points in 82 games).

However, Malkin said it won’t matter if he doesn’t produce in the Stanley Cup Playoffs or doesn’t get a chance to.

Pittsburgh (39-22-16) is second in the Metropolitan Division with five games to play, including a rematch against Florida on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS). It has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

On Feb. 28, Malkin said talks with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas would resume in the offseason.

“I mean, if I say I deserve it, but he says no, what (do we) talk about?” Malkin said. “Again, we see how playoffs work, how I play in playoffs, how I play last five games. And again, we see what's going on in summer. But now, it's the most fun time in the year. I enjoy it. I enjoy tonight. I score (a) hat trick, give me confidence.”

Malkin has 180 points (67 goals, 113 assists) in 177 postseason games. He won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 2009 with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 24 games.

The Penguins were a virtual playoff lock for most of Malkin’s career. They qualified in each of his first 16 seasons. Now, he hasn’t played a postseason game since May 15, 2022.

“I'm glad we're fighting for playoffs because the last three years, we know we're not happy," Malkin said. “But again, season is almost over, but we see what's going on. Playoffs, it’s the best time in the year. I hope I stay healthy, everybody is back, and we play physical, play hard. We see.”

Even at this stage of his career, Malkin remains key.

“It’s always nice to see when the big man is moving. He wanted it today,” said Karlsson, who had a goal and three assists Saturday. “Obviously, he’s a big part of this team, and going down the stretch here now is how (Malkin and Crosby) made a living. Today, they showed it.”

Crosby, slightly overshadowed by Malkin on Saturday, also hit a significant milestone. With two assists against the Panthers, he has 1,756 points (653 goals, 1,103 assists), moving ahead of childhood idol Steve Yzerman (1,755) for seventh in League history.

“These are big deals,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “You can’t take this for granted just because you keep seeing milestones being hit or just keep seeing another, whatever it is, record or points. Some people never get to see things like this happen.

“I’ll never, for a minute, take any of that for granted and how special that really is.”

The fans, seemingly, won’t either.

Malkin scored his third goal at 3:30 of the third period. He casually tipped the puck away from Panthers defenseman Mike Benning, stickhandled a bit above the crease and tucked a shot around the right pad of Daniil Tarasov.

FLA@PIT: Malkin completes hat trick with 2 in the 2nd and a goal in the 3rd

The crowd, as hats cascaded onto the ice, began a familiar chant.

“GE-NO!”

It was Malkin’s 14th NHL hat trick, his first since March 27, 2022, when he had three goals and an assist in an 11-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

“I almost cried a little bit, you know?” Malkin said. “It’s huge for me.”

Malkin’s career is full of those moments, but even he isn’t sure how many are left.

“It’s lots of emotion,” Malkin said. “And I want to say thank you. Thank you for the support for myself, (the) team. It’s crazy.”

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