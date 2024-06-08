Oilers veterans not taking trip to Stanley Cup Final against Panthers for granted 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Corey Perry and Mattias Ekholm want the Edmonton Oilers to enjoy the experience of playing in the Stanley Cup Final heading into Game 1 against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Both Perry, a forward, and Ekholm, a defenseman, know they may not get another kick at this can and want to make sure they make the most of the opportunity with the Oilers.

“Exactly, and I’ve said it everywhere I’ve been,” Perry said. “Guys have played 1,000 games in this league and have never had a chance to play a playoff game. You never know when this opportunity will come again.

“I was fortunate enough to get there in my second year in the League, and it took me 12 years to get back. And in those 12 years, my career could have been done. So, you have to relish it, have fun with it and take it all in.”

Perry is playing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final for his fifth team (Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Oilers), a first for any NHL player. Darryl Sydor, Martin Gelinas, Paul Coffey, Al Arbour, Ab McDonald, Larry Hillman each played in four Cup Finals with four different teams.

Perry, 39, won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007. He then played in three consecutive Cup Finals, losing with Dallas in 2020, Montreal in 2021 and Tampa Bay in 2022. He has 125 points (53 goals, 72 assists) in 209 postseason games.

“This is what you grow up wanting to do, having a chance to do, and having a crack at it a fifth time is pretty cool and pretty special,” Perry said. “It never gets old. My first time in the Stanley Cup Final, I was 22 years old, and I never thought I’d get back. I never thought I’d get the opportunity when I was bought out in Anaheim (in 2019) and going through all that. So, you don’t take anything for granted in this league.”