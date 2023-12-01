Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win

Draisaitl put Edmonton in front when he one-timed a feed from Connor McDavid in the right face-off circle for his 10th goal of the season.

Darnell Nurse tied it 1-1 at 13:11 on a wrist shot from beyond the circles that trickled past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Ryan McLeod had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers (9-12-1), who held a 17-8 shots advantage in the third.

Cole Perfetti scored, and Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets (12-8-2), who have lost three in a row for the first time this season.

Perfetti gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead when he redirected Mark Scheifele’s shot on the power play at 18:27 of the first period.

McLeod scored into an empty net at 19:40 for the 3-1 final.