Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win

Breaks tie on power play with 2:13 left after Nurse ties it; Hellebuyck stops 36 for Winnipeg

Recap: Oilers at Jets 11.30.23

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with 2:13 left, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied in the third period for their fourth straight win, 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Draisaitl put Edmonton in front when he one-timed a feed from Connor McDavid in the right face-off circle for his 10th goal of the season.

Darnell Nurse tied it 1-1 at 13:11 on a wrist shot from beyond the circles that trickled past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Ryan McLeod had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers (9-12-1), who held a 17-8 shots advantage in the third.

Cole Perfetti scored, and Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets (12-8-2), who have lost three in a row for the first time this season.

Perfetti gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead when he redirected Mark Scheifele’s shot on the power play at 18:27 of the first period.

McLeod scored into an empty net at 19:40 for the 3-1 final.

