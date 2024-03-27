Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to hand Jets 4th straight loss

Wins it at 1:22 on 200th career goal; Bowness returns for Winnipeg

Recap: Oilers @ Jets 3.26.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Zach Hyman scored 1:22 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers recovered for a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Hyman drove to the net and scored after collecting his own rebound for his 51st goal of the season and 200th in the NHL.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Leon Draisaitl scored, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (43-23-4), who had lost two in a row. Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Mason Appleton, Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets (44-22-6), who have lost four straight. Neal Pionk had two assists.

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness returned after missing the previous four games because of "a minor medical procedure.”

Appleton gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the second period when scored off the rebound of Kyle Connor’s shot that came off the toe of Skinner to the net side.

Edmonton scored twice in a span of 1:43 to take the lead in the second period.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 11:46 before Connor Brown put the Oilers ahead it 2-1 at 13:29 with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Hellebuyck high glove side.

Nugent-Hopkins extended it to 3-1 on the power play at 6:10 of the third period, tapping in McDavid’s centering pass toward the crease.

Winnipeg then responded with two goals one minute apart to tie it.

Dillon cut it to 3-2 on a shot from the point at 9:39, and Monahan tipped Nikolaj Ehlers’ shot through traffic at 10:39 to tie it 3-3.

Latest News

Mailbag: Race for Presidents' Trophy; Marner's future with Maple Leafs

Rangers top Flyers in OT, become 1st to clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Matthews scores No. 59 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Dickinson scores twice, lifts Blackhawks past Flames

Jets coach Bowness returns against Oilers

Crosby has 3 points, Penguins end Hurricanes point streak at 7

Predators rally past Golden Knights in OT, push point streak to 18

Strome has 2 goals, Capitals recover for OT win against Red Wings

Bruins rally past Panthers late, take sole possession of 1st in Atlantic

St. Louis returns for Canadiens against Avalanche

Guentzel receives standing ovation after tribute video in return to Pittsburgh

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return for Ducks against Kraken

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Doan makes NHL debut with Coyotes, following in father's footsteps

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Capitals host Red Wings in battle for playoff spot in Eastern Conference

Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 26