Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to hand Jets 4th straight loss

Hyman drove to the net and scored after collecting his own rebound for his 51st goal of the season and 200th in the NHL.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Leon Draisaitl scored, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (43-23-4), who had lost two in a row. Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Mason Appleton, Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets (44-22-6), who have lost four straight. Neal Pionk had two assists.

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness returned after missing the previous four games because of "a minor medical procedure.”

Appleton gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the second period when scored off the rebound of Kyle Connor’s shot that came off the toe of Skinner to the net side.

Edmonton scored twice in a span of 1:43 to take the lead in the second period.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 11:46 before Connor Brown put the Oilers ahead it 2-1 at 13:29 with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Hellebuyck high glove side.

Nugent-Hopkins extended it to 3-1 on the power play at 6:10 of the third period, tapping in McDavid’s centering pass toward the crease.

Winnipeg then responded with two goals one minute apart to tie it.

Dillon cut it to 3-2 on a shot from the point at 9:39, and Monahan tipped Nikolaj Ehlers’ shot through traffic at 10:39 to tie it 3-3.