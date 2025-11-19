Oilers at Capitals projected lineups

OILERS (9-8-4) at CAPITALS (9-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- David Tomasek
Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm -- Brett Kulak
Jake Walman -- Alec Regula
Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (upper body), Curtis Lazar (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Nic Dowd -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Philp and Lazar, each a forward, will miss the final three games of the Oilers' seven-game road trip, coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. ... Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the next three or four games, Knoblauch added. ... Roslovic will move up to the first line and Hyman down to the third line. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday.