Oilers at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (9-8-4) at CAPITALS (9-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- David Tomasek

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- Brett Kulak

Jake Walman -- Alec Regula

Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (upper body), Curtis Lazar (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Nic Dowd -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Philp and Lazar, each a forward, will miss the final three games of the Oilers' seven-game road trip, coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. ... Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the next three or four games, Knoblauch added. ... Roslovic will move up to the first line and Hyman down to the third line. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday.

