Golden Knights clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth, fall to Oilers

Edmonton is third in the Pacific, two points behind the Kings.

“It looked like maybe it was a game plan to put them to sleep and then we would take over in the second period,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The execution wasn't there, you know, missed passes, going offside, not able to generate very much just because we were just ending plays. … We get a goal, and that gives us a lot more life. Our game was a lot better after that.”

Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist, and Adin Hill made 17 saves for the Golden Knights, who had their six-game winning streak end.

“We didn't play for 20 minutes in the second,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “If we could have just had a B game, right? We talked about this a lot. There's A and B games. I liked our start. First period was good. We got ourselves in some penalty trouble, and you have to weather the storm against good teams. One goal can't become two or three.

“Today, we didn't get out of the second period well enough.”

Roy gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 4:34 of the first period after a Draisaitl turnover in the neutral zone resulted in a rush chance for the Golden Knights.