Lightning defeat Oilers, push winning streak to 6

Draisaitl scores in 6th straight for Edmonton, which loses 4th in row

Oilers at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning won their sixth straight game, 4-1 against the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for the Lightning (33-20-4).

Leon Draisaitl scored for the sixth straight game and extended his point streak to nine games for the Oilers (34-20-4), who have lost four straight. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 11:53 of the first period. With the Oilers on the power play, Draisaitl and Connor McDavid executed a give-and-go, with Draisaitl sending a snap shot past Vasilevskiy from low in the right face-off circle.

Eyssimont tied it 1-1 at 13:11 after he forced a turnover in the neutral zone and went to the backhand to beat Skinner from the low slot off a pass by Gage Goncalves.

Brandon Hagel put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 lead 29 seconds into the second period when he scored on a wraparound, beating Skinner to the left post.

Victor Hedman extended the lead to 3-1 at 5:38 with the Lightning on a 5-on-3 power play. He scored with a slap shot from the point.

Nick Paul made it 4-1 at 7:23 of the third period when he chipped the puck past Skinner off a pass from Jake Guentzel on the rush.

