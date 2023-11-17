Oilers at Lightning

OILERS (5-9-1) at LIGHTNING (7-6-4)
4 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Raphael Lavoie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner
Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Dylan Holloway (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Cole Koepke
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Haydn Fleury
Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Conor Sheary (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed)
Status report
Brown was a full participant at practice and is expected to be in the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Cirelli is day to fay after the forward missed most of the final two periods of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... The Lightning recalled Koepke from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. … Forward Waltteri Merela was assigned to Syracuse.