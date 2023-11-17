Oilers at Lightning

OILERS (5-9-1) at LIGHTNING (7-6-4)

4 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Raphael Lavoie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Cole Koepke

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Conor Sheary (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed)

Status report

Brown was a full participant at practice and is expected to be in the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Cirelli is day to fay after the forward missed most of the final two periods of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... The Lightning recalled Koepke from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. … Forward Waltteri Merela was assigned to Syracuse.