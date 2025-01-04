Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

OILERS (23-12-3) at KRAKEN (17-19-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Mattias Janmark -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Ben Meyers

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Daccord was on the ice for the skate and is "progressing," according to Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, but the goalie is not expected to dress. ... Meyers, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

