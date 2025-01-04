Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

Status report

The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Daccord was on the ice for the skate and is "progressing," according to Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, but the goalie is not expected to dress. ... Meyers, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday.