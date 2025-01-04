Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

OILERS (23-12-3) at KRAKEN (17-19-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen -- Mattias Janmark -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Ben Meyers
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Daccord was on the ice for the skate and is "progressing," according to Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, but the goalie is not expected to dress. ... Meyers, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday.