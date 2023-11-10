Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers

Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Zadina scored for the Sharks (2-10-1), who won their second straight after winning their first game of the season on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1.

Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored, and Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 18 shots for the Oilers (2-9-1), who have lost four straight and are 1-7-1 in their past nine.

Fabian Zetterlund gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot after Hertl’s pass from behind the net.

Nurse tied it 1-1 at 1:56 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Hertl put the Sharks back ahead 2-1 at 9:05 when he scored on a loose puck in front of the net.

Zadina extended it to 3-1 at 1:53 of the third period after Nico Sturm set him up with a cross-ice pass.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-2 at 17:34 after Skinner was pulled off the ice for the extra attacker. He was set up in front of the net by Evan Bouchard.