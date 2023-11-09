Oilers at Sharks

OILERS (2-8-1) at SHARKS (1-10-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan McLeod -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- William Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner

Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs

Jan Rutta -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)

Status report

Skinner will start after making 30 saves in a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. ... Pickard was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and will be Skinner's backup. ... The Oilers sent goalie Jack Campbell to the AHL on Wednesday after placing him on waivers Tuesday. ... Brown, a forward, and Janmark, a center, each made the trip but did not take part in Edmonton's morning skate Thursday. ... Blackwood will start after making 38 saves in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday... MacDonald, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and is out at least a week, Sharks coach David Quinn said. ... Addison will make his San Jose debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.