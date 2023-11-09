Oilers at Sharks

OILERS (2-8-1) at SHARKS (1-10-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan McLeod -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- William Foegele
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner
Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin
Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs
Jan Rutta -- Nikita Okhotiuk
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)
Status report
Skinner will start after making 30 saves in a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. ... Pickard was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and will be Skinner's backup. ... The Oilers sent goalie Jack Campbell to the AHL on Wednesday after placing him on waivers Tuesday. ... Brown, a forward, and Janmark, a center, each made the trip but did not take part in Edmonton's morning skate Thursday. ... Blackwood will start after making 38 saves in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday... MacDonald, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and is out at least a week, Sharks coach David Quinn said. ... Addison will make his San Jose debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.