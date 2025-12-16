Oilers at Penguins projected lineups

OILERS (15-12-6) at PENGUINS (14-8-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matt Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Quinn Hutson

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Riley Stillman, David Tomasek, Max Jones

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Kevin Hayes -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Mantha

Connor Dewar -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Brett Kulak -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ville Koivunen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarry could face his former team for the first time since being acquired, along with forward Sam Poulin, by the Oilers from the Penguins in a trade on Friday for Skinner, Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. He made 25 saves in his Edmonton debut on Saturday, a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... Hutson is expected to play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Skinner and Kulak will each make his Penguins debut after being added to the active roster Monday. They were unavailable for a weekend back-to-back due to immigration issues. ... St. Ivany will make his season debut; he has not played after blocking a shot with his right foot in a preseason game on Oct. 1.