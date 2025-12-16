Oilers at Penguins projected lineups

OILERS (15-12-6) at PENGUINS (14-8-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matt Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Quinn Hutson
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Riley Stillman, David Tomasek, Max Jones
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Kevin Hayes -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Brett Kulak -- Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ville Koivunen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Status report
Jarry could face his former team for the first time since being acquired, along with forward Sam Poulin, by the Oilers from the Penguins in a trade on Friday for Skinner, Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. He made 25 saves in his Edmonton debut on Saturday, a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... Hutson is expected to play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Skinner and Kulak will each make his Penguins debut after being added to the active roster Monday. They were unavailable for a weekend back-to-back due to immigration issues. ... St. Ivany will make his season debut; he has not played after blocking a shot with his right foot in a preseason game on Oct. 1.