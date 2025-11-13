Roslovic scores in OT to propel Oilers past Flyers

Forward wins it at 1:19; Michkov extends goal streak to 3 for Philadelphia

Oilers at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Jack Roslovic scored at 1:19 of overtime for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Roslovic finished a 2-on-0 rush with Matt Savoie after Flyers defenseman Cam York fell and lost the puck in the Philadelphia zone.

Evan Bouchard also scored, and Savoie had two assists for Edmonton (8-6-4), which won its second game in a row. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored in his third straight for Philadelphia (8-5-3), which lost its second consecutive game in overtime. Dan Vladar made 30 saves.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 19:05 of the first period on a one-timer from between the top of the face-off circles. Connor McDavid had an assist to give him 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in a season-long six-game point streak.

Michkov tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 15:38 of the second period on a wrist shot near the top of the left circle.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny tipped a Travis Sanheim shot past Skinner with 24 seconds remaining in the third period, but the goal was overturned when replay review showed the Flyers were offside entering the offensive zone.

