Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers

Hyman, Kane get goals 1:10 apart, Skinner makes 31 saves

Recap: Oilers @ Rangers 12.22.23

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the third period for a second straight game in a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.

Zach Hyman and Evander Kane scored 1:10 apart, and Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist for the for the Oilers (15-15-1), who scored four in the third in their 6-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider had two assists for the Rangers (22-8-1), who had won three in a row and host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jonathan Quick made 24 saves.

Quick allowed four goals on 10 shots in the third after shutting the Oilers out for five straight periods; he made 29 saves in a 3-0 win at Edmonton on Oct. 26.

Blake Wheeler gave New York a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the first period. Zibanejad tipped a puck rimmed around the boards out in front from behind the net to Wheeler, who scored five-hole.

Hyman tied it 1-1 at 3:07 of the third when he took a pass from Mattias Ekholm in the slot and scored on a backhand.

Kane gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 4:17, getting to a loose puck in the slot and shooting it past Quick.

Foegele made it 3-1 at 6:36, taking a drop pass from McLeod at the Rangers blue line and scoring on a shot from the slot.

McLeod scored at 9:52 after Foegele got to his rebound at the side of the net and slid the puck back out in front to make it 4-1.

Zibanejad cut it to 4-2 at 15:42 on a 6-on-4 power play with Quick on the bench for an extra attacker. Zibanejad poked in a loose puck during a scramble in front.

Will Cuylle scored at 19:59 with Quick on the bench for the 4-3 final.

