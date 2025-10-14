Oilers at Rangers projected lineups

OILERS (1-0-1) at RANGERS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane
Matthew Savoie -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Trent Frederic -- Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Noah Philp
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey
Injured: Vicent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Status report
Roslovic, who signed a one-year contract on Oct. 8, will make his Oilers debut, replacing Philip. With Roslovic in, Mangiapane moves up from the second line, and Frederic down to the third line. ... Stecher will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first two games and replaces Regula. ... Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is "hopeful" Walman, a defenseman who hasn't played this season, could play in Edmonton's next game at the New York Islanders on Thursday, and Janmark, a forward who also hasn't played this season, could "possibly" return this weekend. Each participated in the morning skate. … Knoblauch also said Regula could return this weekend or during their six-game road trip. ... The Rangers are expected to use the same skaters from a 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.