Oilers at Rangers projected lineups

OILERS (1-0-1) at RANGERS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane

Matthew Savoie -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Trent Frederic -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Noah Philp

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey

Injured: Vicent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Status report

Roslovic, who signed a one-year contract on Oct. 8, will make his Oilers debut, replacing Philip. With Roslovic in, Mangiapane moves up from the second line, and Frederic down to the third line. ... Stecher will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first two games and replaces Regula. ... Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is "hopeful" Walman, a defenseman who hasn't played this season, could play in Edmonton's next game at the New York Islanders on Thursday, and Janmark, a forward who also hasn't played this season, could "possibly" return this weekend. Each participated in the morning skate. … Knoblauch also said Regula could return this weekend or during their six-game road trip. ... The Rangers are expected to use the same skaters from a 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.