Oilers at Rangers projected lineups

OILERS (38-24-4) at RANGERS (33-28-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Corey Perry -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Max Jones
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Adam Fox
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Carson Soucy
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)
Status report
Hyman will be a game-time decision after he appeared to leave a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Friday with an injury, taking just two shifts in the third period. … Ekholm will miss his sixth straight game; coach Kris Knoblauch said the defenseman could return Tuesday against the Utah Hockey Club, or Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. … Quick could start after Shesterkin made 21 saves in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.