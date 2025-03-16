Oilers at Rangers projected lineups

OILERS (38-24-4) at RANGERS (33-28-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Corey Perry -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Max Jones

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Carson Soucy

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)

Status report

Hyman will be a game-time decision after he appeared to leave a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Friday with an injury, taking just two shifts in the third period. … Ekholm will miss his sixth straight game; coach Kris Knoblauch said the defenseman could return Tuesday against the Utah Hockey Club, or Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. … Quick could start after Shesterkin made 21 saves in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.