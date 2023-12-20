Special teams lift Islanders past Oilers

Holmstrom scores NHL-leading 5th short-handed goal; Edmonton has lost 3 in row

Recap: Oilers @ Islanders 12.19.23

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders scored three goals on special teams in the second period of a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Bo Horvat and Anders Lee each scored a power-play goal, and Simon Holmstrom scored short-handed for the Islanders (15-8-8), who had lost two straight but improved to 6-1-2 in December. Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (13-15-1), who have lost three straight. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 1:23 of the first period when he skated into the left circle on a rush and beat Sorokin under his glove.

Lee tied it 1-1 at 2:39 of the second period, jamming in a loose puck after Kyle Palmieri's initial shot trickled past Skinner.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 11:30. He beat Skinner blocker side from the low slot off a pass from Brock Nelson.

Holmstrom then scored his NHL-leading fifth short-handed goal to extend the lead to 3-1 at 14:10, burying a one-timer off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a 2-on-1.

Shortly after Holmstrom's goal, Robert Bortuzzo was assessed a minor penalty for holding, but New York was able to kill off the 5-on-3 power play for 58 seconds.

Edmonton outshot New York 16-2 in the third period.

