Oilers at Devils

OILERS (13-15-1) at DEVILS (16-12-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Gagner

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnel Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ben Gleason, Connor Brown

Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

Edmonton did not have a morning skate. ... Erne is expected to play after missing the past eight games as a healthy scratch. … Ryan returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to play after missing practice Monday following a collision with Florida Panthers forward Kevin Stenlund in the third period of a 5-1 loss Saturday. ... There is no timetable for the return of Hamilton, a defenseman, or Nosek, a forward, per Devils coach Lindy Ruff. ... Miller, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate to be with his wife, who is expecting their first child. ... Devils goalie Nico Daws was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.