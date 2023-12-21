Oilers at Devils

OILERS (13-15-1) at DEVILS (16-12-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Gagner
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnel Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Ben Gleason, Connor Brown
Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
Edmonton did not have a morning skate. ... Erne is expected to play after missing the past eight games as a healthy scratch. … Ryan returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to play after missing practice Monday following a collision with Florida Panthers forward Kevin Stenlund in the third period of a 5-1 loss Saturday. ... There is no timetable for the return of Hamilton, a defenseman, or Nosek, a forward, per Devils coach Lindy Ruff. ... Miller, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate to be with his wife, who is expecting their first child. ... Devils goalie Nico Daws was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.