McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Edmonton captain gets 1st of season, Kulak scores twice; Saros makes 32 saves for Nashville

Oilers at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE – Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won 4-2 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

The Oilers (2-3-0) have won consecutive games after beginning the season 0-3-0. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves, and Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak scored two goals.

Juuse Saros made 32 saves for the Predators (0-4-0), and defenseman Roman Josi had two assists.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 18:29 of the second period. Mattias Ekholm took the original shot that was blocked by Predators defenseman Alex Carrier, and McDavid got to the loose puck and beat Saros.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Predators to make it 2-2 on the power play at 17:45 of the second period on a redirection of a pass from Josi. It was his first goal with the Predators after he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract on July 1.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:46 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Josi.

Kulak scored for Edmonton to tie the game 1-1 at 17:39 of the first period on a slap shot from the point that got through traffic and past Saros.

Jeff Skinner gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 10:50 of the second period on a shot from the crease that bounced off of Predators defenseman Luke Schenn and past Saros.

Kulak added an empty net goal to make it 4-2 at 19:25 of the third period.

Schenn played in his 1,000th NHL game, becoming the 398th NHL player to reach that milestone.

