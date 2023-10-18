Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

The Oilers (1-2-0) had lost their first two games. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who played 719 games during 12 seasons with the Predators, played in Nashville for the first time since he was traded Feb. 28.

Tommy Novak scored for the Predators (1-3-0), who have lost two consecutive games. Kevin Lankinen replaced Juuse Saros in goal after the first period and made 17 saves. Saros finished with seven saves on 11 shots.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the first period on the power play from the slot.

Hyman pushed the lead to 2-0 at 13:38. Nugent-Hopkins scored for a 3-0 lead at 16:45 before Connor McDavid extended the lead to 4-0 at 17:46.

Novak scored a power-play goal for the Predators to make it 4-1 at 2:08 of the second period.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 5-1 lead at 7:53 of the second period on a wrist shot on the power play. It was Draisaitl’s second goal of the game and 24th goal in 24 games against the Predators.

Foegele scored at 15:27 of the second period for the 6-1 final.