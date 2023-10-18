Latest News

Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Vancouver Canucks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 17

Minnesota Wild Montreal Canadiens game recap October 17

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Heritage Classic ice refrigeration unit arrives in Edmonton

NHL team theme night celebrations

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL projected lineup projections

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Draisaitl, Hyman each has 4 points, Campbell makes 41 saves for Edmonton

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had four points, and Jack Campbell made 41 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in their first win of the season, 6-1 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The Oilers (1-2-0) had lost their first two games. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who played 719 games during 12 seasons with the Predators, played in Nashville for the first time since he was traded Feb. 28.

Tommy Novak scored for the Predators (1-3-0), who have lost two consecutive games. Kevin Lankinen replaced Juuse Saros in goal after the first period and made 17 saves. Saros finished with seven saves on 11 shots.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the first period on the power play from the slot.

Hyman pushed the lead to 2-0 at 13:38. Nugent-Hopkins scored for a 3-0 lead at 16:45 before Connor McDavid extended the lead to 4-0 at 17:46.

Novak scored a power-play goal for the Predators to make it 4-1 at 2:08 of the second period.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 5-1 lead at 7:53 of the second period on a wrist shot on the power play. It was Draisaitl’s second goal of the game and 24th goal in 24 games against the Predators.

Foegele scored at 15:27 of the second period for the 6-1 final.