Oilers at Kings projected lineups

OILERS (28-23-8) at KINGS (23-20-14)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Josh Samanski

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after playing Wednesday; the Oilers lost 6-5 at the Anaheim Ducks and the Kings lost 6-4 at the Vegas Golden Knights. … Janmark, a forward, missed the final two periods against the Ducks.