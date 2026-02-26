Oilers at Kings projected lineups

OILERS (28-23-8) at KINGS (23-20-14)
10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Josh Samanski
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: None
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward
Injured: Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after playing Wednesday; the Oilers lost 6-5 at the Anaheim Ducks and the Kings lost 6-4 at the Vegas Golden Knights. … Janmark, a forward, missed the final two periods against the Ducks.