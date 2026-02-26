Oilers at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (28-23-8) at KINGS (23-20-14)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Josh Samanski

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after playing Wednesday; the Oilers lost 6-5 at the Anaheim Ducks and the Kings lost 6-4 at the Vegas Golden Knights. … Janmark, a forward, missed the final two periods against the Ducks.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Canucks hold out Myers for roster management purposes

NHL Status Report: Shesterkin, Fox return for Rangers against Flyers

Oilers defensemen excited to have Coffey back on bench

NHL On Tap: Kings host Oilers looking to climb in Western Conference race

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Perfetti scores in OT, Jets rally past Canucks

Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

Dorofeyev scores twice, Golden Knights rally to top Kings

Jack Hughes celebrates Olympic golden goal, praises Team USA in Devils return

Necas, Kelly each has 2 points, Avalanche defeat Mammoth

Johnston scores twice, Stars defeat Kraken for 7th straight win

Lightning stay hot, top Toronto for 6th straight win

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Thompson, Krebs help Sabres edge Devils

Capitals score twice late in 3rd, defeat Flyers

NHL Status Report: Carlsson back for Ducks against Oilers