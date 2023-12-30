Oilers at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (16-15-1) at KINGS (20-8-4) 

10 p.m. ET; BSW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Raphael Lavoie 

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Connor Brown, Sam Gagner

Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe   

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala         

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev     

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis   

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty       

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy 

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence  

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan   

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Lavoie will play after being recalled on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Ben Gleason, a defenseman, was loaned to Bakersfield in a corresponding move. … The Kings will use the same lineup that played in a 3-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

