Oilers at Kings

OILERS (16-15-1) at KINGS (20-8-4)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Raphael Lavoie
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Connor Brown, Sam Gagner
Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Lavoie will play after being recalled on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Ben Gleason, a defenseman, was loaned to Bakersfield in a corresponding move. … The Kings will use the same lineup that played in a 3-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.