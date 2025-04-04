Oilers at Kings projected lineups

OILERS (44-26-5) at KINGS (43-23-9)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: None
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Draisaitl is “out short term” but the center should be available “well before” the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday; the center left in the second period of a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday in his third game back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. ... Frederic could make his Oilers debut; he has not played since being acquired from the Boston Bruins as part of a three-team trade on March 4 because of an ankle injury. … The Kings, who did not practice Friday, could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.