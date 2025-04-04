Oilers at Kings projected lineups

OILERS (44-26-5) at KINGS (43-23-9)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Draisaitl is “out short term” but the center should be available “well before” the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday; the center left in the second period of a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday in his third game back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. ... Frederic could make his Oilers debut; he has not played since being acquired from the Boston Bruins as part of a three-team trade on March 4 because of an ankle injury. … The Kings, who did not practice Friday, could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.