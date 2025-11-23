Roslovic scores twice, Oilers hold off Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Ekholm gave Edmonton a 3-1 lead at 13:58, scoring in the slot after getting to a rebound off a shot from Adam Henrique.

The Oilers chased Bobrovsky at 6:45 of the second period when Vasily Podkolzin made it 4-1 by scoring off a sharp-angled shot from the goal line that glanced off the right shoulder of Bobrovsky.

Florida scored the final two goals of the second in a period it outshot the Oilers 20-11 and trailed 4-3 going into the third.

Samoskevich made it 4-2 at 10:04, one-timing a cross-ice pass in the left circle from Uvis Balinskis.

Sam Reinhart also cashed in on a power-play opportunity, getting to a rebound on a Lundell shot in the slot to make it 4-3 at 13:30.

“After they got a couple of quick ones, we fought back and we played a pretty solid rest of the game,” said Sam Bennett, who was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2025 and had an assist off three shots and nine attempts. “We just couldn’t quite get that last one. But it was a good push, we just didn’t quite seem to have enough. … We have played them a lot in the past, so, no surprise there.’’

Connor McDavid scored with Tarasov on the bench to make it 5-3 at 17:20 of the third period before Matt Savoie scored at 17:47 for the 6-3 final.

Skinner made 10 saves in the third period and kept the Panthers from coming any closer than a goal.

“He played really good tonight, especially in the third when they had some big chances. You need some saves,” Knoblauch said. “We needed him, and he rose to the occasion.”

Florida was playing without defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who was a late scratch with an upper-body injury after not participating in Saturday's morning skate.

Maurice said Ekblad is expected to travel with the team to Nashville on Sunday and should be available to play Monday against the Predators.

NOTES: Leon Draisaitl had the primary assist on Podkolzin’s goal and extended his scoring streak to six games (10 points; four goals, six assists). … Roslovic had the 50th multipoint game of his career. … Samoskevich was playing in his 100th NHL game. … Reinhart has a six-game scoring streak going (10 points; five goals, five assists).