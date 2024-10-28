Draisaitl gets 2 goals, assist to lead Oilers past Red Wings in OT

Edmonton started overtime with a 4-on-3 power play for nine seconds and scored before the Red Wings could set up at 4-on-4.

With Andrew Copp racing back into the play, Connor McDavid found Mattias Ekholm breaking to the net. Ekholm fired a pass from the left face-off dot to Draisaitl at the back post.

“I have very rarely gotten a better pass or an easier tap-in than that one,” Draisaitl said. “That was an all-world play.”

Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games with two goals and an assist on his 29th birthday. McDavid and Ekholm each had two assists for Edmonton (4-4-1).

“It is easier to win a game when your best players are playing as your best players,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.