Draisaitl gets 2 goals, assist to lead Oilers past Red Wings in OT

DETROIT -- Leon Draisaitl scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Wins it at 0:18 for Edmonton; Copp, Kane each has 2 points for Detroit
Edmonton started overtime with a 4-on-3 power play for nine seconds and scored before the Red Wings could set up at 4-on-4.
With Andrew Copp racing back into the play, Connor McDavid found Mattias Ekholm breaking to the net. Ekholm fired a pass from the left face-off dot to Draisaitl at the back post.
“I have very rarely gotten a better pass or an easier tap-in than that one,” Draisaitl said. “That was an all-world play.”
Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games with two goals and an assist on his 29th birthday. McDavid and Ekholm each had two assists for Edmonton (4-4-1).
“It is easier to win a game when your best players are playing as your best players,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.
Calvin Pickard made 24 saves with 12 coming in the first period.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start and they pressed us pretty hard,” said Pickard, who played for the Red Wings from 2019-22. “I was glad we kept it to 1-0, and then we took over.”
Copp had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Kane had two assists for Detroit (4-4-1). Cam Talbot made 31 saves.
Detroit’s new second line of Copp, J.T. Compher and Kane scored both of its goals.
“Obviously you are going to get some looks playing with two really smart players,” Copp said. “I’ve been relied on here as a checking-line center, but I still want to contribute offensively.”
Compher gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:28 of the first period with a one-timer from the slot on Kane’s pass from behind the net.
Draisaitl tied the game 1-1 at 8:46 of the second period after his pass across the crease deflected in off Olli Maatta’s skate.
Detroit took a 2-1 lead at 9:28 when Copp deflected Jeff Petry’s shot past Pickard for his fourth goal.
“We wanted a different look against their two special players,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We challenged both of those guys with J.T. and Dylan [Larkin] and they did a phenomenal job.”
Evan Bouchard tied the game at 10:47 of the third, ripping a one-time slap shot from the point through a screen and past Talbot.
“It is a little frustrating how things turned out in the third period,” Lalonde said. “We weren’t playing our game, but it is still a pretty darn good point.”
NOTES: Kane’s assists give him 69 points (21 goals, 48 assists) in 52 career games against the Oilers. … McDavid has eight points in his last two games against the Red Wings, including a six-assist game at Rogers Place on Feb. 13.