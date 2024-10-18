Oilers at Stars
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Mathew Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
Skinner will start after Pickard made 25 saves in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Seguin, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Steel is questionable after the forward sustained an injury during his last shift in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Dallas could recall a forward from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday if Steel is unable to play.