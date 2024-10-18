Oilers at Stars

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (2-3-0) at STARS (4-1-0)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Mathew Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

Skinner will start after Pickard made 25 saves in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Seguin, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Steel is questionable after the forward sustained an injury during his last shift in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Dallas could recall a forward from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday if Steel is unable to play.

