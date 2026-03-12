Oilers at Stars projected lineups

OILERS (32-25-8) at STARS (40-14-10)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu, SNO, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Matt Savoie -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen

Adam Henrique -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy

Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Adam Erne

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

Henrique will return to the Oilers lineup after missing the past two games with a knee injury sustained while blocking a shot on Mar. 6. … Dach, a forward, was injured in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche. Emberson, a defenseman, left Edmonton's game Tuesday in the first period. Dach and Emberson have each returned to Edmonton for further evaluation. … Dallas will use the same lineup it utilized in a 3-2 win aghainst the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday.