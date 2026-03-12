Oilers at Stars projected lineups

OILERS (32-25-8) at STARS (40-14-10)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu, SNO, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Matt Savoie -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen
Adam Henrique -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy
Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Adam Erne
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
Henrique will return to the Oilers lineup after missing the past two games with a knee injury sustained while blocking a shot on Mar. 6. … Dach, a forward, was injured in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche. Emberson, a defenseman, left Edmonton's game Tuesday in the first period. Dach and Emberson have each returned to Edmonton for further evaluation. … Dallas will use the same lineup it utilized in a 3-2 win aghainst the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday.