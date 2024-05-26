Oilers vs. Stars, Game 2 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

Benn delivers big performance to help Dallas even series

Marchment for instant reaction

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Jamie Benn had himself a game fit for a captain. On a 2-on-1 with Logan Stankoven, Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 3:39 of the first period. He also had the primary assist on Esa Lindell’s empty-net goal at 17:57 of the third, was 3-for-4 in the face-off circle, had five hits and blocked three shots.

EDM@DAL WCF, Gm2: Benn rips in slick wrister for opening goal

Goal of the game

Mason Marchment was right where he needed to be at 3:41 of the third period, redirecting Ryan Suter’s shot to give the Stars a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t lose.

Save of the game

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was there for one of the Stars’ best scoring chances of the game. Wyatt Johnston was along the boards when he sent a pass to the slot toward a charging Evgenii Dadonov, but Skinner saved Dadonov’s drive-by wrist shot six minutes into the second.

What’s next

The series shifts to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta for Game 3 on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

McDavid scores in 2OT, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 1 of West Final

Oettinger makes amazing stick save to stop McDavid in 1st overtime

