Oilers vs. Stars, Game 2 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

The Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Jamie Benn had himself a game fit for a captain. On a 2-on-1 with Logan Stankoven, Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 3:39 of the first period. He also had the primary assist on Esa Lindell’s empty-net goal at 17:57 of the third, was 3-for-4 in the face-off circle, had five hits and blocked three shots.