Oilers at Avalanche projected lineups

OILERS (31-25-8) at AVALANCHE (43-10-9)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Matt Savoie -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Adam Henrique (knee), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Henrique, a forward, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... O'Connor, a forward who has not played this season, participated in the Avalanche morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. “He's making really good progress,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.