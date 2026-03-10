Oilers at Avalanche projected lineups

OILERS (31-25-8) at AVALANCHE (43-10-9)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Matt Savoie -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Adam Henrique (knee), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Henrique, a forward, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... O'Connor, a forward who has not played this season, participated in the Avalanche morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. “He's making really good progress,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.