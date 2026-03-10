Oilers at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (31-25-8) at AVALANCHE (43-10-9)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Matt Savoie -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Adam Henrique (knee), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Henrique, a forward, is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... O'Connor, a forward who has not played this season, participated in the Avalanche morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. “He's making really good progress,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Sanderson week to week for Senators with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Schenn returns to St. Louis with Islanders for 1st time since trade

Zamboni made Canada debut 71 years ago in Montreal

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Reimer makes 16 saves, Senators shut out Canucks to push point streak to 7

Nazar scores on power play in OT, Blackhawks defeat Mammoth

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Communication key to helping new players after NHL Trade Deadline

Coyne Schofield says post-Olympic rise of women's hockey 'different' this time

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers cruise past Flyers

McMichael scores twice, Capitals recover to pull away from Flames

Kempe scores twice, Kings recover in OT to edge Blue Jackets

Matthews swaps Olympic jerseys with basketball star Jason Kidd

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out indefinitely for Kraken with upper-body injury

Marchand out 'weeks' for Panthers, may need surgery for lower-body injury