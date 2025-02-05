Oilers at Blackhawks projected lineups

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Viktor Arvidsson -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro -- Nolan Allan

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Colton Dach, Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-2 overtime victory at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Blues … Smith will return after missing 11 games because of a back injury.