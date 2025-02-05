Oilers at Blackhawks projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm -- John Klingberg
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Ethan Del Mastro -- Nolan Allan
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Colton Dach, Artyom Levshunov
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-2 overtime victory at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Blues … Smith will return after missing 11 games because of a back injury.