Oilers at Hurricanes projected lineups

OILERS (8-7-4) at HURRICANES (12-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Alec Regula

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

Hyman will make his season debut and was on the top line during the Oilers morning skate Saturday; he has not played since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. ... Edmonton loaned forward Isaac Howard to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Troy Stecher, a defenseman, was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday off waiters from Edmonton. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Jarvis and Kotkaniemi each is questionable; Jarvis left in the first period Friday after being struck in the face by Svechnikov’s stick and Kotkaniemi missed the third period with a leg injury. ... Nadeau, a forward, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Saturday and Gavin Bayreuther was reassigned there.