Oilers at Hurricanes projected lineups

OILERS (8-7-4) at HURRICANES (12-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Alec Regula
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Status report
Hyman will make his season debut and was on the top line during the Oilers morning skate Saturday; he has not played since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. ... Edmonton loaned forward Isaac Howard to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Troy Stecher, a defenseman, was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday off waiters from Edmonton. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Jarvis and Kotkaniemi each is questionable; Jarvis left in the first period Friday after being struck in the face by Svechnikov’s stick and Kotkaniemi missed the third period with a leg injury. ... Nadeau, a forward, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Saturday and Gavin Bayreuther was reassigned there.