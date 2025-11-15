Oilers at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (8-7-4) at HURRICANES (12-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Alec Regula

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

Hyman will make his season debut and was on the top line during the Oilers morning skate Saturday; he has not played since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. ... Edmonton loaned forward Isaac Howard to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Troy Stecher, a defenseman, was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday off waiters from Edmonton. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Jarvis and Kotkaniemi each is questionable; Jarvis left in the first period Friday after being struck in the face by Svechnikov’s stick and Kotkaniemi missed the third period with a leg injury. ... Nadeau, a forward, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Saturday and Gavin Bayreuther was reassigned there.

Latest News

Predators, Penguins enjoy bonding at Global Series in Sweden

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

J. Hughes out 2 months for Devils after having finger surgery

Sundin 'very proud' to win 3rd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

Forsberg enjoys Global Series 'special moment' with kids from hometown team

Predators, Penguins GMs discuss state of teams over fika at Global Series

NHL EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

NHL Status Report: Hyman to make season debut for Oilers

Forsberg deserves time in spotlight for Global Series Sweden, wife of Predators star says

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Senators, Canadiens vie for Atlantic Division lead

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sundin wins 3rd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

Predators Wood thrilled to play against idol Malkin, Penguins in Global Series

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schaefer scores in OT, Islanders edge Mammoth for 4th straight win

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

NHL Status Report: Jack Hughes out for Devils with hand injury

Aho propels Hurricanes to OT victory against Canucks