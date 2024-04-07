Draisaitl, McDavid power Oilers past Flames

Bouchard breaks tie in 3rd, Pickard makes 34 saves for Edmonton

Recap: Oilers at Flames 4.6.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Leon Draisaitl scored his 40th goal, and Connor McDavid earned his 98th and 99th assists of the season to help the Edmonton Oilers recover for a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Evan Bouchard and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers (47-24-5), who have won five of seven (5-1-1). Calvin Pickard made 34 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, Andrei Kuzmenko had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Flames (34-37-5), who have lost three straight and eight of nine.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 10:36 of the third period, beating Markstrom with a slap shot from the point on the power play.

Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal at 19:17 for the 4-2 final.

Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 19:44 of the first period. He scored a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a pass from Nugent-Hopkins on the power play.

Brown extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:13 of the second period, chipping in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Sharangovich cut it to 2-1 at 3:57 with a power-play goal. He beat Pickard with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Kuzmenko from behind the net for his 30th goal of the season.

Nazem Kadri tied it 2-2 at 7:13 when he redirected Sharangovich's shot past Pickard's glove on the power play.

