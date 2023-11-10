Oilers believe they can turn season around despite sluggish start

The Edmonton Oilers hit what felt like rock bottom on Thursday with a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks.

The defeat dropped Edmonton, a preseason pick by many to win the Stanley Cup, into a last-place tie in points in the NHL with the Sharks.

But the Oilers said they still believe they can turn things around and fulfill their high expectations this season despite a 2-9-1 start.

"When you go through tough stretches, the easiest thing would be to quit on each other, but that's not what this group is about," forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Unfortunately, we've gone through this before in the past and we've found ways out at different points of the season. At the start of the season, it feels a little different, but regardless, we've been through it before and we can claw our way out of this."

The Oilers have lost four in a row and eight of their past nine (1-7-1) and along with the Sharks (2-10-1) have an NHL-low five points. Edmonton concludes a three-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC).

With the losses have come several questions the Oilers haven't been able to answer.

"I don't really know what to say, we tend to outshoot other teams consistently, probably outchance other teams consistently, and it's just not in sync right now, it's disappointing," forward Leon Draisaitl said. "Last year, everything seemed to be going our way, this year, obviously, it's not going our way. We just have to continue to work at it."

For the second game in a row, the Oilers outshot their opponent by a wide margin, but had little show for it. Against the Sharks, who hadn't won a game this season until Tuesday, the Oilers outshot them 41-18, including 17-4 in the third period, but managed to score two goals, one of which came with goalie Stuart Skinner pulled for an extra skater.

It was a similar scenario in a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 21-8 in the first period but went into intermission down 3-1.

"I think it's a loss of confidence; we're battling through something together and we're working our [butts] off and we're not finding ways to score," Nugent-Hopkins said. "We're saying the right things, we're trying to get there (to the net) and trying to make it hard on goalies. It's not going in, and when there seems to be a breakdown (defensively), teams are capitalizing. It's not any individual's fault, but there is only one way through it, it's going to be together, and I believe in this group that we can find a way out for sure."

Scoring has surprisingly been an issue for the Oilers. Last season, they were the highest-scoring team in the League with 325 goals (3.96 per game) but so far have (2.58 per game), which is tied for the fourth lowest, ahead of the St. Louis Blues (28), Washington Capitals (22), and Sharks (17).