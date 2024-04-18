Guenther’s 2 points help Coyotes defeat Oilers

Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the Coyotes (36-41-5), who won for the fifth time in seven games. Their 36 victories were their second-most in the past 10 seasons (39-35-8 in 2018-19).

Sam Carrick and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers (49-26-6), who have lost three of four. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

Edmonton, which will finish second in the Pacific Division, plays its regular-season finale at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

This was reportedly the last Coyotes’ game in Arizona for the near future.

Matias Maccelli’s breakaway goal put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 at 15:05 of the second period. He settled down Jack McBain’s up-ice pass, then went to his backhand to score from the top of the crease. Aku Raty, a forward playing his first NHL game, had the secondary assist.

Lawson Crouse increased the lead to 3-1 at 4:55 of the third period with a backhand shot in front. Guenther dropped a pass to defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok at the blue line, and he fed it ahead to Crouse in the left face-off circle.

Foegele cut it to 3-2 at 8:01 by becoming the fifth Oilers player with at least 20 goals this season.

Guenther made it 4-2 on the power play at 14:27 with a wrist shot from the left point, and Sean Durzi’s empty-net goal at 15:45 made it a 5-2 final.

Liam O’Brien gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 2:18 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from the left circle after freeing up the puck with a neutral-zone hit on Carrick.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’s apparent tying goal at 7:49 was disallowed when replay determined the puck struck the crossbar but did not cross the goal line.

Carrick tied 1-1 at 13:06 by redirecting Mattias Ekholm’s slap shot from the left point.