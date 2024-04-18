Coyotes finish season on emotional night in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sally Wolfert and Jimmie Lister had been here from the beginning.

Each had attended the first home game Oct. 10, 1996, when the team was known as the Phoenix Coyotes and played at America West Arena. Each had been a season-ticket holder for 27 seasons, sticking with the team through so much on and off the ice.

Now they were standing at center ice for the ceremonial face-off before the Arizona Coyotes’ 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, expecting this to be the last NHL game in Arizona for at least a few years.

It was awesome to be out there between Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Oilers center Connor McDavid. It was awful.

“I am sad,” Wolfert said. “I am on the verge of tears, because it’s like a death in the family. There’s a loss. … Something else will fill those evenings. But it’s like an end of something, and it’s always sad when something ends.”