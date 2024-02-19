Oilers at Coyotes

OILERS (32-18-1) at COYOTES (23-27-4)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner -- Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Connor Brown

Injured: None

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Alex Kerfoot

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Adam Ruzicka -- Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Matt Villalta

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Travis Dermott

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. The Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 loss against Colorado on Sunday. … Holloway is expected to return after sitting out a 4-3 win against Dallas on Saturday with an illness. … Connor Brown, a forward, was an extra skater during practice Sunday and is expected to be a healthy scratch. He doesn’t have a goal in 44 games this season. … Skinner was in the starter’s net Sunday after Pickard played Saturday. … Villalta will make his first NHL start. He was recalled Feb. 15 after Ingram was injured and made four saves in 13:39 in relief of Vejmelka during his NHL debut against Carolina on Friday.