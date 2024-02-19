Oilers at Coyotes

OILERS (32-18-1) at COYOTES (23-27-4)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Sam Gagner -- Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Connor Brown
Injured: None
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Alex Kerfoot
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Adam Ruzicka -- Nick Schmaltz
Logan Cooley -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Matt Villalta
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Travis Dermott
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. The Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 loss against Colorado on Sunday. … Holloway is expected to return after sitting out a 4-3 win against Dallas on Saturday with an illness. … Connor Brown, a forward, was an extra skater during practice Sunday and is expected to be a healthy scratch. He doesn’t have a goal in 44 games this season. … Skinner was in the starter’s net Sunday after Pickard played Saturday. … Villalta will make his first NHL start. He was recalled Feb. 15 after Ingram was injured and made four saves in 13:39 in relief of Vejmelka during his NHL debut against Carolina on Friday.