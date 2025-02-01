Wolf named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

Flames goalie was 7-3-0 with .922 save percentage

Rookie-Jan_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, who led all rookies with seven wins in 10 games (7-3-0, 2.32 GAA, .922 SV%), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for January.

Wolf edged Ottawa Senators goaltender Leevi Meriläinen (5-2-1, 2.02 GAA, .928 SV%, 2 SO), Montreal Canadiens teammates Jakub Dobes (4-1-1, 2.43 GAA, .912 SV%) and Lane Hutson

(1-12—13 in 14 GP), and Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (7-5—12 in 14 GP) for the honor.

Wolf, who also topped January rookie netminders in games played (10), saves (270) and shots against (293), became the second rookie goaltender in Flames history to win at least seven contests in a single calendar month. The other: Mike Vernon, in both November 1986 (9-3-0, 3.09 GAA, .897 SV%, 1 SO in 12 GP) and December 1986 (7-3-1, 3.16 GAA, .900 SV% in 11 GP).

Wolf yielded two or fewer goals in six of his 10 starts and made at least 25 saves six times – highlighted by a season-high 38 stops in a 3-1 victory over the League-leading Winnipeg Jets Jan. 18. Four of his seven wins came on the road (4-1-0, 2.59 GAA, .911 SV%), .

The 23-year-old Wolf, a seventh-round pick (214th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft, paces NHL rookies and shares eighth place in the entire League (rookies and veterans) with 19 wins through 29 total appearances this season (19-8-2, 2.51 GAA, .917 SV%, 2 SO). The Gilroy native, one of five California-born goaltenders in NHL history, also tops 2024-25 rookie netminders in games played (29), saves (802), shots against (875), shutouts (t-2) and assists/points (3).

Wolf follows Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (October: 4-5—9 in 11 GP), San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (November: 7-5—12 in 14 GP) and Hutson (December: 2-11—13 in 14 GP) as a “Rookie of the Month” winner in 2024-25. He is the first Calgary player to receive the recognition since left wing Johnny Gaudreau, who was honored twice during the 2014-15 season (December 2014: 8-5—13 in 14 GP, March 2015: 7-9—16 in 15 GP).

BUF@CGY: Wolf shuts down Peterka with glove

Dustin Wolf in January

Date
Opponent
SA
SV
GA
MIN

Result

Jan. 4
NASHVILLE
27
24
3
57:52

4-1 L

Jan. 7
at Anaheim
28
26
2

62:02

3-2 OT W

Jan. 11

LOS ANGELES

32
31
1

60:00

2-1 W

Jan. 13

at Chicago

25
23
2

59:35

5-2 W

Jan. 16
at St. Louis
29
25
4

59:34

4-1 L

Jan. 18

at Winnipeg

39
38
1

60:00

3-1 W

Jan. 23
BUFFALO
34
32
2

60:00

5-2 W

Jan. 25
at Minnesota
25
21
4

60:00

5-4 W

Jan. 28
WASHINGTON
23
20
3

56:47

3-1 L

Jan. 30

ANAHEIM

31
30
1

59:28

4-1 W

Totals
293
270
23
595:18
7-3-0


Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Buzz: Tavares, Knies likely back for Maple Leafs against Oilers

Pettersson, O'Connor traded to Canucks by Penguins for Heinen, Desharnais

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Terrance improving speed, physicality in OHL

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase against League-best Jets

NHL, NHLPA celebrate Black History Month with stories of inspirational community leaders

NHL Morning Skate for February 1

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Hintz, Robertson help Stars defeat Canucks for 4th straight win

Miller traded to Rangers by Canucks for Chytil, Mancini, draft pick

Snowboarding legend White celebrates apparel collaboration with Utah

Kulich scores twice, Sabres edge Predators

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

NHL EDGE stats: Miller’s outlook after trade to Rangers