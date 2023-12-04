Brown immortalized by Kings' statue, induction into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Kings retired Brown’s number and unveiled his statue Feb. 11. The statue sums up his legacy. He is holding up the Cup in Los Angeles.

“I was a good player,” Brown said. “I played my game. But I was just part of a really special group, and I was maybe the face of the group during that very successful time, and Luc said it best: ‘You did something we couldn’t do.’

“Talking about it now, it still makes me feel uncomfortable, but I’m still very extremely proud of it.”

\\*

Brown learned how to skate by pushing a chair around a covered outdoor rink at Cass Park in Ithaca, New York. He also played baseball and lacrosse, but there was just something about the feel of the ice.

“If it was a hockey practice or a lacrosse practice, I was always wanting to go to the hockey practice,” he said. “I think inherently the skating makes hockey fun, even when all you’re doing is getting skated. I kind of fell in love with the skating part of it.”

When he didn’t make the select team representing the state of New York at age 15, Brown didn’t go to a national tournament and wasn’t on the radar of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He had no idea where he was headed.

“People don’t believe me when I say this,” he said, “but I didn’t even know what the Ontario Hockey League was.”

After he had 53 points (33 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games in his second season at Ithaca High, Brown was selected by Guelph in the second round (No. 26) of the 2000 OHL Priority Selection. He received an offer from the NTDP but had already signed a junior contract.

Back then, he wasn’t physical. His first game for Guelph, he hadn’t turned 16 yet, and an opponent had a full beard. He put up big offensive numbers in three seasons in the OHL and represented the United States twice in the World Juniors.

“I went from not making it in New York to being one of the best kids in the country within a year,” he said, “so it kind of all happened very fast for me.”

Brown was selected by the Kings with the No. 13 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. He played for Los Angeles as a rookie in 2003-04, then spent a season with Manchester of the American Hockey League during the 2004-05 NHL lockout.

“It was terrible for hockey,” he said, “but it was great for me.”

It allowed him to develop in the minors with no pressure, and though he had 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 79 games, it made him the player he would become when he returned to the NHL the following season.

“I remember my first few weeks in the AHL,” he said. “It dawned on me pretty quick, like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to be able to score 40 here. What can I do to stay in the lineup?’ You see my first few years (in the NHL). I’m a bowling ball out there. That became part of my identity. It gave me space.”

\\*

It’s not like Brown didn’t have skill in the NHL. He had 60 points (33 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games in 2007-08, and he scored at least 20 goals in a season seven times. But this is a guy who had 3,632 hits, third in NHL history.

“He wasn’t afraid of anything,” said Stars defenseman Ryan Suter, who played against Brown in the NHL and with him for the U.S. “He’d run you through a wall whether you were teammates or buddies with him, and then after, obviously, everything was fine. I think it took a toll on his body over time, just being as physical as he was.”

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, Brown’s roommate on the road, said Brown needed a special board under his mattress to make the bed hard. Brown would stretch and ask Doughty to crack his back.