Duclair Foundation, NHL, NHLPA unveil synthetic ice rink in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – The Anthony Duclair Foundation (ADF), in partnership with the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF), successfully unveiled a state-of-the-art synthetic ice rink at Boyd Anderson High School today. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by NHL star Anthony Duclair, NHL and NHLPA executives, local officials, and community leaders, all celebrating a major step in making hockey more accessible to underserved communities.

During the event, the City of Lauderdale Lakes officially declared February 12 as Anthony Duclair Day, recognizing his contributions to growing the game of hockey and his efforts to provide opportunities for youth in South Florida. Currently playing for the New York Islanders, Duclair’s vision to offer greater access to hockey, came when he was a member of the Florida Panthers from 2020-2023 and Tampa Bay Lightning for the 2023-24 season.

Following the ceremony, Duclair, along with hockey players from his development camps, demonstrated the new synthetic ice rink in action. The on-ice session showcased how the surface allows for high-quality training and development, providing young athletes with a unique opportunity to hone their skills without the barriers of traditional ice access.

“This is more than just a rink—it’s about creating opportunities,” said Duclair. “Hockey has given me so much, and my goal is to ensure that more kids, regardless of background, have the chance to experience and fall in love with the game. The recognition from the City of Lauderdale Lakes is truly an honor, and I hope this rink is just the beginning of something bigger.”

The synthetic ice rink is designed to eliminate the need for expensive refrigeration and traditional ice maintenance, making it a cost-effective and sustainable to address hockey access The outdoor rink, which first broke ground in February 2024, will serve as a hub for youth clinics, training programs, and community outreach initiatives, helping to introduce the sport to new players who may not have otherwise had the opportunity.

NHLPA and NHL executives also spoke about the significance of the project and its impact on growing the game.

“The NHL is committed to making hockey more accessible, and this initiative with Anthony Duclair is an incredible example of that mission in action,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President for Community Development & Industry Growth. “By bringing the game to new communities, we’re not just developing players --we’re building lifelong hockey fans. Anthony’s dedication to this cause is inspiring, and we’re proud to support his vision.”

“The Players have a long history of supporting the growth of hockey by giving back in the communities where they work and live,” said NHLPA Divisional Player Rep, Chris Campoli. “We at the NHLPA are proud to see the Industry Growth Fund impacting communities around the league in a positive way and applaud Anthony’s commitment to giving children an opportunity to experience the joy of learning the game of hockey.”

The event concluded with media interviews and photos, capturing the excitement of the day and the impact of this new initiative.

The NHL in Florida: To celebrate the vast growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades, the National Hockey League will stage two outdoor games for the first time in the Sunshine State during the 2025-26 season. The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic will feature the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, on Jan. 2, 2026 while the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Feb. 1, 2026.

About the Anthony Duclair Foundation:

The Anthony Duclair Foundation is committed to providing opportunities for underrepresented youth and making hockey more accessible and inclusive. Through grassroots programs, scholarships, and community-driven initiatives, ADF is dedicated to breaking down barriers in the game. More information available, here.

About NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund: Established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, and supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth.

The IGF focuses on building hockey awareness and avidity both in local Club markets and on a national level (in the United States and Canada) by subsidizing League-wide programs and local Club initiatives, reaching diverse audiences and offering unique hockey opportunities for players and fans.

Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.