Doughty named to Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster 

Defenseman made season debut Jan. 29 after missing 47 games; replaces Pietrangelo

Doughty 4 nations announcement

© Gary A. Vasquez/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Drew Doughty has been named to Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, the Los Angeles Kings announced on Saturday.

Doughty replaces Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights, who withdrew on Jan. 26.

"I want to be there," Doughty said earlier this week of the possibility of being added to the roster.

The 35-year-old defenseman missed the first 47 games of the season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Golden Knights on Sept. 25. He made his season debut on Jan. 29 and has one assist in five games while averaging 26:07 of ice time.

"I'm still doing a decent job, but not as good as I know I can do," said Doughty. "But, yeah, pretty good, I think, considering how long I missed. But I'm going to improve and get better. … When you miss that many games, like, no matter how much stuff you do off the ice, you got to get game situations."

Now in his 17th season, Doughty has ranked in the top four of time on ice per game in nine of the past 10 NHL seasons, including leading the League in total ice time five times. He won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and the Norris Trophy in 2016 as the League's top defenseman.

Doughty has 670 points (156 goals, 514 assists) in 1,182 games, all with Los Angeles.

Internationally, he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada (2010, 2014), won gold at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and silver in the 2009 World Championship.

Canada will open the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

