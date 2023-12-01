2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in June at a location to be announced. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch.

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Cole Hutson recalled watching his older brother, Lane, being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

For Cole, a defenseman with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, the expected emotions were there -- excitement, relief, motivation. But the source of that last one, motivation, came as a surprise.

"It was a great day for our family when he got picked," Cole said. "Obviously, a bit upsetting he dropped because of his size (5-foot-9, 158 pounds) and, so they say, his defensive ability. So, I kind of want to get payback for him and hopefully do a little bit better than he did."

The 17-year-old, eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, could get his shot in June. NTDP coach Nick Fohr believes if Cole is taken higher, it will be with a skill set that is strikingly similar to that of his 19-year-old brother.

Cole (5-10, 158) is a projected second-round pick in the 2024 draft as a B rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.