2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022

To Fohr, Hutson will be capable of the same with a more methodical approach.
"For him, something he's going to have to learn and get better with over time is just understanding time and place sometimes," Fohr said. "He's high-risk all the time and he's trying to make that play all the time. I think sometimes, we can just settle down and make the easier play, the more straight-forward play that's in front of us instead of trying to make the highlight-reel play all the time."
That doesn't mean Fohr wants to limit Cole, a native of North Barrington, Illinois.
"The amount of times I've watched him make a play and I'm like, 'How did he see that?'" Fohr said. "Even watching it back on video, like, 'How does he see that that's there?' Just that playmaking and that vision, and ability, that he has to do those things is off the charts."
That's packaged with noticeable confidence, which Hutson said he would carry to the NHL.
"I just think outworking everybody," Huston said. "They might have a little bit of size on me, but I don't think they want it as bad as me."
PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)
Michael Hage, RW, Chicago (USHL): Hage (6-0, 190), upgraded to an A rated skater from a B rating on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list on Nov. 22, has a team-leading 12 assists and 18 points in 18 games in his second season with Chicago. The 17-year-old right-handed shot who committed to the University of Michigan in 2024-25, scored 116 points (46 goals, 70 assists) in 57 games with the Toronto Junior Canadiens Under-16 AAA team in 2021-22. His Ontario Hockey League rights are held by Kitchener, which selected him No. 9 in the 2022 OHL draft.
"He's a complete package center, utilizing his size, skating and speed smartly to get results," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He plays a strong game with and without the puck and continues to develop."
Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL): The son of Hall of Fame forward Jerome Iginla has 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) and six power-play goals in 25 games with Kelowna. The 17-year-old, a good skater with hockey sense, was traded to Kelowna by Seattle for two draft picks and forward Grady Lenton on June 7.
Iginla (6-0, 186) was upgraded to an A rated skater from a B rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.
"He's a dynamic offensive player and has speed and quickness that makes a difference and possesses natural offensive instincts and finishing ability," Marr said. "He's a player you can't keep your eyes off when he's on the ice."
Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo (RUS): The 17-year-old left-handed shot has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 36 games in his second season in the Kontinental Hockey League. Silayev (6-7, 211) is used in all game situations, plays a physical game and possesses a good shot.
"Surprisingly fine mobility for a player of his size, he's active, alert and involved," director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He's a two-way defenseman who likes to support and join the offensive rush."
NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report