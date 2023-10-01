Latest News

NHL preseason results September 30

Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Blackhawks' Savoie taken off ice on stretcher

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Devils 3, Flyers 2 (OT)

Erik Haula scored at 2:28 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Haula took a drop pass from Dawson Mercer and beat Carter Hart glove side from the top of the left circle.

Alexander Holtz and Curtis Lazar also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves for New Jersey.

Wade Allison and Rhett Gardner scored, and Hart made 19 saves for Philadelphia.

Allison gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period, finishing a return pass from Bobby Brink in front.

Lazar tied it 1-1 at 8:38, and Holtz gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 16:42.

Gardner tied it 2-2 at 16:54 of the third period.