Red Wings at Capitals projected lineups

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Christian Fischer -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Joe Veleno

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Carter Mazur (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. … Mazur, a forward who made his NHL debut against Utah, was injured during his second shift and did not return; he was not expected to travel to Washington. … The Capitals acquired Beauvillier, a forward, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. … Alexeyev, a defenseman, was recalled from his conditioning loan with Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Milano, a forward, was cleared for contact last week but has not skated this week.