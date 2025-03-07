Red Wings at Capitals projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Christian Fischer -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Joe Veleno
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Carter Mazur (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Anthony Beauvillier
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. … Mazur, a forward who made his NHL debut against Utah, was injured during his second shift and did not return; he was not expected to travel to Washington. … The Capitals acquired Beauvillier, a forward, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. … Alexeyev, a defenseman, was recalled from his conditioning loan with Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Milano, a forward, was cleared for contact last week but has not skated this week.