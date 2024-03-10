LAS VEGAS -- Jonathan Marchessault scored a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal with 2:44 remaining, and the Vegas Golden Knights ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Golden Knights edge Red Wings, end 4-game losing streak
Marchessault breaks tie late, completes hat trick; Detroit has lost 5 in row
Marchessault put Vegas back in front on a rebound in front. He then completed the hat trick by scoring into an empty net to make it 5-3 at 18:53.
“I’m pretty proud of our group tonight, just the resilience we had,” Marchessault said. “We were a little sensitive in the past few weeks, getting down where we’re down one goal, two goals. Tonight, we played good overall and a good 60 minutes.”
Jack Eichel had three assists, and Adin Hill made 23 saves for Vegas (34-23-7), which also ended a five-game home losing streak.
“As a coach, I liked the way we won. Forecheck was good. We were getting inside for chances. We were creating offense by going to the net,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Playing the right way, getting the win, and playing through a little adversity. You know, you're checking a lot of boxes that we haven't checked in a while.”
Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and David Perron each had two assists for Detroit (33-25-6), which has lost five straight, including 4-0 at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. James Reimer made 31 saves.
“It’s important, but it’s hard (not to get frustrated) at the same time,” Seider said. “That one stings. Such a great effort by everyone today. We came out with a really good game plan against a really good team that loaded up at the deadline even more. We showed character. That’s the best game of the losing streak so far. Obviously, that’s a bummer to come out of here with nothing.”
Pavel Dorofeyev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 9:08 of the first period, scoring five-hole from the high slot. It was Dorofeyev’s first game since Jan. 26 because of an upper-body injury.
“This guy just scores every game, huh? It’s awesome to have ‘Pav’ back. He’s a natural goal-scorer,” Eichel said. “It’s great to see him get rewarded.”
Marchessault made it 2-0 at 14:36 with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Eichel on a 2-on-1.
“He wasn't much of a passer. It's a good thing [Ivan Barbashev] and I were looking for him,” Eichel said. “It was great to see him get a hatty and get rewarded. You know, ‘Marchy,’ he's been awesome for us all year.”
Rasmussen cut it to 2-1 at 19:32 with a redirection of Seider's shot from the point. Rasmussen later left the game in the third period with an undisclosed injury.
J.T. Compher tied it 2-2 at 2:44 of the third period, tipping in Seider's shot in front for a power-play goal.
Brayden McNabb responded to put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 10:07.
Shayne Gostisbehere answered back 37 seconds later to tie it 3-3, burying a backhand five-hole from the left circle.
“This one stings a lot,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said “Frustrating, but we got to continue just to get hungry. You can’t get frustrated with it. Pretty much from the second period in Arizona on, I’ve loved the team’s effort. So, that’s five periods where we sustained a pretty good effort. If we do that, I think we’re going to have success going forward.”
NOTES: The hat trick was Marchessault’s third of the season. … Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud left the game with an undisclosed injury midway through the third period.