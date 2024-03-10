Golden Knights edge Red Wings, end 4-game losing streak

Jack Eichel had three assists, and Adin Hill made 23 saves for Vegas (34-23-7), which also ended a five-game home losing streak.

“As a coach, I liked the way we won. Forecheck was good. We were getting inside for chances. We were creating offense by going to the net,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Playing the right way, getting the win, and playing through a little adversity. You know, you're checking a lot of boxes that we haven't checked in a while.”

Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and David Perron each had two assists for Detroit (33-25-6), which has lost five straight, including 4-0 at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. James Reimer made 31 saves.

“It’s important, but it’s hard (not to get frustrated) at the same time,” Seider said. “That one stings. Such a great effort by everyone today. We came out with a really good game plan against a really good team that loaded up at the deadline even more. We showed character. That’s the best game of the losing streak so far. Obviously, that’s a bummer to come out of here with nothing.”