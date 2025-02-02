Red Wings at Canucks projected lineups

RED WINGS (26-21-5) at CANUCKS (23-18-10)
8 p.m. ET; SNP, TVAS (JIP), FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonathan Berggren
Christian Fischer -- Joe Veleno -- Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Linus Karlsson
Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Elias Pettersson, Victor Mancini
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings did not skate in Vancouver on Sunday, but Lyon is expected to start after Talbot made 33 saves in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Kane, a forward who has missed five games, could return against the Canucks, coach Todd McLellan said on Saturday in Calgary, but there was no update on Sunday. … Hughes is a game-time decision, according to coach Rick Tocchet. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate with no clear lines, but Sherwood said he is ready to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Chytil, O’Connor and Marcus Pettersson will all make their Canucks debut after being acquired in separate trades with the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. Mancini, who was part of the trade with New York, could also play, Tocchet said.