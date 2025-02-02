Red Wings at Canucks projected lineups

RED WINGS (26-21-5) at CANUCKS (23-18-10)

8 p.m. ET; SNP, TVAS (JIP), FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonathan Berggren

Christian Fischer -- Joe Veleno -- Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Carson Soucy

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Elias Pettersson, Victor Mancini

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings did not skate in Vancouver on Sunday, but Lyon is expected to start after Talbot made 33 saves in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Kane, a forward who has missed five games, could return against the Canucks, coach Todd McLellan said on Saturday in Calgary, but there was no update on Sunday. … Hughes is a game-time decision, according to coach Rick Tocchet. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate with no clear lines, but Sherwood said he is ready to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Chytil, O’Connor and Marcus Pettersson will all make their Canucks debut after being acquired in separate trades with the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. Mancini, who was part of the trade with New York, could also play, Tocchet said.

